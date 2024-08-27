Lachin City Day wraps up with gala concert [PHOTOS]

Spectacular gala concert has been held along the banks of the Hakari River in celebration of Lachin City Day, Azernews reports.

Many officials, notable cultural figures, Lachin residents and the guests of the city attended the event

The program began with a video showcasing President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Lachin, highlighting his interactions with the city's residents.

People's Artist Faig Aghayev, Honored Artists Ehtiram Huseynov, Lala Mammadova, Ilkin Ahmadov, Rashad Ilyasov, Elza Seyidjahan, Gunel Sheykhova, well-known singers Ashug Ramin, Araz Gumbatli, Kamila Nabiyeva, Fuad Musayev, Konul Mammadli, Vusal Hajiyev, Murad Arif, as well as the Amarok group, the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble and Lachin mugham ensemble thrilled the audience with their performances.

The audience also enjoyed performances of songs by Mahabbat Kazimov, Aidan Aliyeva, Rauf Mammadov, Ogtay Kazimi, Emin Sabitoglu, Alakbar Taghiyev, Bahram Nasibov, Telman Hajiyev and Khanim Ismayilqizi, along with compositions such as "Pearls", Jangi dance, folk bayati, the ashug melody "Misri", the folk dance "Uzundara", the folk song "Ay Lachin" and tasnif "Shur".

Each performance received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The large-scale event concluded spectacularly with a fireworks display.

It's noteworthy that last year, August 26 was officially recognized as Lachin City Day, established by President Ilham Aliyev's decree dated July 31, 2023, "On the establishment of city days in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

In 2024, Lachin City Day was organized by the Special Representation of the Culture Ministry and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district with the support of the Baku Abadlig Service LLC.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz