Young talents leave music enthusiasts in awe [PHOTOS]

Spectacular concert has been successfully held within "New Names" initiated by the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The project contributes to the preservation of the Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and promotion of the performing arts

As part of the project, young talents perform concert programs accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber Orchestra and the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

This time the audience enjoyed the concert with the participation of the laureates of national and international competitions, Presidential Scholarship Holders Mahir Hajiyev (kamancha) and Mirali Alizadeh (tar), who performed under the artistic direction of the chief conductor, People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev, accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

The soloists presented Haji Khanmammadov's Concerto for Kamancha and Orchestra and Tofig Bakikhanov's Concerto No. 1 For Tar and Orchestra.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz