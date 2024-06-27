Cadenza Orchestra to perform concert in Baku

27 June 2024 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will perform a concert at the International Mugham Centre on June 28, Azernews reports.

The event marks the 75th anniversary of the composer and honoured artist, Professor Mammadagha Umudov.

The orchestra will perform the composer's works "Dance-Fantasy", "Portrait", "Dance", "Muğamsayağı", as well as Poem For Violin and Chamber Orchestra and the Symphony "Düşüncələr" under the baton of well-known conductor Samir Asadov.

Vafa Babayeva (violin), Fatima Nasirli (violin), Aynur Akhadova (violin), and Kamran Talibli (flute) will please the audience with their performances.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada. Entrance to the concert is free.

The media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

