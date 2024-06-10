Azerbaijan Open Dance Championship's winners determined [PHOTOS]

10 June 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Open Dance Championship 2024 has been successfully held in the Sattar Bahlulzade Palace of Culture, Azernews reports.

A large number of dancers and dance teams from Baku, Sumgayit, Khachmaz, Ganja, Oguz, and other districts participated in the dance competition, which was co-organised by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association.

The contest participants performed in various dances according to their age categories and nominations - Acrobatic/Gymnastics dance, Hip-hop show, Showdance, Bollywood, Classical Indian, World Folk Dances, Folklore Stylization, Folklore Ethnic, Folklore Show and others.

The winners were determined as a result of the professional evaluation of the jury - Ulviyya Hasanova, Farhad Aliyev, Farid Ibrahimov, Gunel Gasimli, Nigar Aliyeva.

In his speech, the head of the project, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov, stressed the importance of the competition.

"The Azerbaijan Open Dance Championship 2024 aims to support young talents as well as create conditions for them to appear on stage and develop their skills. The most important thing now is to strengthen cultural values ​​and show the essence of dance art," Aziz Azizov said.

He expressed his gratitude to the artistic directors who kept alive and developed the art of dance and rewarded them.

The award ceremony was held by Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Union Public Union, Rasul Aliyev.

Dance ensembles like Khamsa, Gracia, Turan, and Gaval were particularly distinguished by their victories in the Azerbaijan Open Dance Championship 2024.

Khamsa Dance Ensemble from Ganja, which gained the most victories in collective dances, entered the Champions League and won the right to fight for the Cup by participating in the Azerbaijan Champions League to be held in December.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz