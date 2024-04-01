Azerbaijan's ESC 2024 song reaches one million views [VIDEO]

1 April 2024 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Eurovision 2024 song "Özünlə apar" has reached one million views on YouTube.

The song "Özünlə Apar" is co-written by Fahree, Edgar Ravin, Hasan Haydar, Mila Miles, and Mado Salikh, Azernews reports.

Fahree (Fahri Ismayilov) and Ilkin Dovlatov will perform the song under the number 12 in the second part of the Eurovision 2024 first semi-final.

"Last night, my song surpassed 1 million views. I have had a lot of thoughts since yesterday, but they all lead to gratitude. Thank you to everyone who gave me this joy," Fahree wrote on his Instagram page.

Fahree (Fahri Ismayilov) was born in Baku in 1995 and was brought up in a very artistic family; his father was a passionate jazz drummer, while his grandfather was a respected actor.

During his university years, Fahree studied hard to become a lawyer, spending 6 years achieving both a bachelor's and a master's degree in law.

However, while the world was caught up in the global pandemic back in 2020, Fahree was living a renaissance of his childhood dream… dedicating his life to music.

Fahree finally got the courage to put aside his juridical career perspectives and follow his real passion, and the Eurovision Song Contest is a dream come true.

Ilkin Dovlatov was a participant in the final of The Voice of Azerbaijan. Since then, the singer has gained many fans as he blends traditional and modern music styles.

He sings mugham music, known as treasury of the Azerbaijani and world music.

Ilkin Dovlatov actively performs in concerts both in Azerbaijan and abroad, promoting Azerbaijan's rich musical legacy.

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place on May 7, and the second semi-final is scheduled for May 9. The grand final will take place on May 11.

It will be the third edition of the contest to take place in Malmo, which hosted it in 1992 and 2013, and the seventh in Sweden, which last hosted it in Stockholm in 2016.

Thirty-seven countries are expected to participate in Eurovision 2024.

