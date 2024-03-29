Young talents shine at National Art Museum [PHOTOS]

The National Art Museum has hosted a fascinating concert within the project "Music in the Museum", co-organized by the museum in partnership with the Culture Ministry.

Within the project "Support to the Youth", laureates of republican and international competitions, including soloists Talib Iskandarli (baritone), Jalil Bashirli (tar), Lala Ahmadova (piano), Sura Rufat (violin), Mehin Zaliyeva (piano), Orkhan Alizadeh (tenor), Orkhan Movlan (tenor), Jalala Ismayilzade (cello), Abid Chalabiyev (kamancha) and Ali Valiyev (piano) delighted the audience with their performances, Azernews reports.

The music project was initiated by the director of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Murad Adigozalzada, the People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

Numerous concerts organised within the project have always been met with great public interest.

The choir of the State Song and Dance Ensemble also performed at the concert. The choir was conducted by Honored Artist Naala Baratelia.

The concert program featured music pieces by Azerbaijani and world-famous composers. The performance of young talents was met with a storm of applause.

Nex, the guests of the event viewed exhibition "Hello, Novruz!", which perfectly reflects the traditional values of the Azerbaijani people.

The exhibition space is divided into five thematic halls dedicated to Su (water), Od (fire), Yel (wind), and Torpag (soil) Chershenbesi (four pre-holiday Tuesdays, symbolising the elements of the universe), as well as the Novruz holiday itself.

Nearly 80 works of decorative, applied, and fine art from the museum's collection were presented as part of the exhibition.

