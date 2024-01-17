Ümid 2024 Art Contest winners awarded in Baku [PHOTOS]

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre has hosted the Ümid 2024 Art Contest.

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association with the support of the Jam group, Azernews reports.

Representatives from the capital and the country's districts participated in the art competition, which was held for the eighth time.

The contest participants performed in several genres and types of art (folk musical instruments, classical musical instruments, vocals, choreography, and applied arts) in the corresponding age categories.

The jury included Associate Professor of the Piano Department at the Baku Music Academy, teachers of the Republican Gymnasium of Arts at the National Conservatory Nurida Akhundzade (vocals), Sevda Aghayeva (piano), Vugar Musali (winner of the TV project-Mugham ), producer Rauf Musayev, teacher of the Performing Arts Department at the State University of Culture and Arts Aidan Vazirova, senior lecturer of the National Academy of Culture Maharram Mammadov, associate professor of the National Academy of Culture Mubariz Aliyev, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association, teacher at the Baku Choreography Academy Ulviya Hasanova, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association, director of the Arts Department at Azerbaijan Youth Union Aziz Azizov, director of the choreography department at the National Conservatory Tahir Eynullayev.

Speaking about the contest, the project founder and President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Aziz Azizov, noted that Ümid 2024 aims at increasing the interest of the younger generation in various fields of culture, developing creative abilities, and identifying and supporting new talents.

He expressed his gratitude to the participants, artistic directors, and jury members.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Union, Zakir Aliyev, took part in the award ceremony. Among the Grand Prix winners are Atilla Guliyev (piano), Amin Hasanli, Yusif Sadigli (saz), Mushfig Ibrahimzadeh, Tariel Hasanli, Pasha Askerli, Muhammad Alizadeh (tar), Famil Mammadli, Kovsar Gahramanova (accordion), and Rafiga Taghizadeh (Bollywood dance).

