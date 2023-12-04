Baku Fashion Week 2023 presents bold fashion looks [PHOTOS]

4 December 2023 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Fashion Week 2023 has kicked off in Baku, bringing together famous fashion designers.

A press conference was held at Four Seasons Hotel Baku on as part of the 1st season of Baku Fashion Week 2023, Azernews reports.

The host of the event Aysel Zahidgizi welcomed the conference participants and introduced the team working on the project.

In his speech, project's Press Attaché Emil Akhundov stressed that the organizing committee of Baku Fashion Week includes individuals closely associated with the world of fashion and who have been involved in its development for many years.

Co-founder of BFW, creator of the Uventa brand Khayala Asadova said that the current season is the result of six months of work by a large team creating a project that meets modern world standards.

Co-founder of BFW and concept store Stock, creator of the Scandar brand Anar Iskandarli, shared with the audience details of how the selection of designers participating in the first season was carried out.

Saida Nazirova, co-founder of BFW and concept store Stock, creator of the Sida brand, noted that the first season of the Week could not have taken place without the numerous partners of the event who provided their full support to this important endeavor.

BFW co-founder Ekaterina Eren spoke about the team's plans for the near future, which include not only holding fashion events within the country, but also presenting the works of Azerbaijani designers abroad.

Specially invited guests of Baku Fashion Week Liliya Rakh and Karina Nigai also shared their expectations from the project and wished it success and government support.

In the evening, shows of the first day of the first season of Baku Fashion Week took place at the Baku Convention Center.

The evening got off to a big start. The first to be demonstrated on the catwalk was the collection of the Azerbaijani brand Uventa, called Gentle & Strong.

The main goal of the collection, as implied by its name, was to demonstrate the character, combining both strength and tenderness.

The fascinating show was opened by a special guest of BFW - top model Gunay Musayeva, who combines both features.

The fashion collection, which included many metal and leather accessories, left no one indifferent.

Next, fashionistas enjoyed a collection from the Azerbaijani brand Sida. The brand founder Saida Nazirova, in addition to working in the fashion field, is also an architect-designer, so it is not surprising that her Routine collection turned out to be architectural and geometric, with clearly defined forms.

As the designer herself admits, she likes to reflect not current trends in her collections, but, first of all, herself. Therefore, the images of the models who appeared on the catwalk turned out to be the same - the strict, restrained style of a strong woman, confident in her actions. Femininity and temperament were demonstrated in the collection through guipure details.

The RE-birth collection of the Azerbaijani brand SGMNT, consisting of 15 looks, was aimed at the modern woman with her own unique style. The source of inspiration was the image of a strong woman with a subtle inner world, possessing some mysticism and expressing her individuality through fashion. Black and metallic colors were used in the collection.

The first day was closed by a specially invited designer from Georgia, Datuna. The collection, in which only two colors prevailed - black and pink, was replete with a mass of decorative elements. In addition to the models, many local stars took part in the show. Among others, Fuad Hajiyev, the founder of the Parcha brand Aysel Sadikhova and many others were seen on the catwalk.

Baku Fashion Week was organized by ModePoint and Stock. ModePoint is a project created to support the development of the fashion industry in our country and to organize fashion events both within Azerbaijan and abroad.

For two years in a row, every summer ModePoint organizes Fashion Sunset fashion shows, taking place on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

In turn, Stock is a concept store that plays the role of the first broad fashion platform, uniting more than 100 Azerbaijani brands. Stock's main goal is to promote the development of the local fashion industry, support young designers and bring local brands to the global level.

The main director of Baku Fashion Week is Nina Drako (Poland). Nina is the creator and participant of a number of successful international shows for various designers and brands.

Nina's style of work is always about the atmosphere, energy and special aesthetics of each show.

She is also known as the creative director of the international modeling agency Nagorny models management. In turn, Evgenia Chernyshova (Belarus), who has extensive experience in international projects, will play the role of choreographer for the first season of Baku Fashion Week.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az and Turkic.World.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz