India through eyes of Azerbaijani artists [PHOTOS]

14 November 2023 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

With the support of the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan, a workshop themed on India has been held at Ganjlik Mall.

The event was organised as part of the Ambassador Cultural Club project at the initiative of the Arts Council of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Curated by Samira Faizova, the workshop brought together artists Eldar Babazade, Roya Hasanova, Kamila Muradova, Maryam Kiblaeva, Leila Orujeva, Nailya Aslanova, Leyla Muradova, Sevda Rustamova, Nuray Allahverdiyeva and Melek Abbaszade.

Through paintings, the artists demonstrated unique interpretations dedicated to India, known as one of the most colourful countries in South Asia.

The paintings created by the artists are varied, from images of girls dancing in national costumes to the famous Taj Mahal.

In their art works, the artists also embodied motifs from Indian films, ancient cities, chess games, and majestic elephants on their canvases. This diversity has created a colourful palette that enriches our understanding of India's cultural heritage.

The Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sridharan Madhusudhanan, who got acquainted with each work, spoke about the artists, expressing gratitude to them for their contribution to the promotion of Indian cultural wealth.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organisation is the head of the International Arts Council Network, which operates in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organisation is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organisation. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

