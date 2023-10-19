National Art Museum displays stunning miniatures [PHOTOS]

19 October 2023 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has displayed 50 miniatures by People's Artist Arif Huseynov.

The exhibition themed "Miniatürsayağı" is the final project in a series of exhibitions dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the national artist, Azernews reports.

In their remarks, the Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Aghali Ibrahimov, Honored Artist, Ziyadkhan Aliyev and others emphasized Arif Huseynov's contribution to the development of fine arts in Azerbaijan.

During his fruitful creative life, the master of the brush created many works that were included in the treasury of national art.

It was emphasized that Arif Huseynov is a true patriot of his country. In his works one can feel the boundless love for the Motherland; his art pieces, whether graphics, illustrations or miniatures, provide insight into the Azerbaijani culture and history.

In his speech, Arif Huseynov expressed gratitude to the organizers and all participants of the event.

“My creative activity covers several areas, including illustrations for literary works, graphics and miniatures. Therefore, the exhibition "Azerbaijani Fairy Tale" was previously held in Baku. That exposition included art works based on 30 classical Azerbaijani fairy tales and two modern ones. It was followed by two exhibitions-Graphics and Miniatürsayağı, which is the final one," the artist said.

For many years, the artist who uses his inexhaustible creative potential in the machine and graphic arts has been striving to revive the ancient miniature art traditions in a new form and artistic-aesthetic attitude.

His series of paintings on national folklore, tradition, material, and cultural examples can be considered a new and creative look at Azerbaijan's ancient miniatures.

Arif Huseynov created modern images for fairy tales. He brilliantly combined tradition and modernity in his designs for the books of fairy tales.

His personal exhibitions have been successfully held in Baku, Moscow, Prague, Istanbul, and Tokyo. Arif Huseynov's paintings are kept in the National Art Museum, the State Art Gallery, and the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow, as well as in private collections.

According to the People's Artist, the three national brands of Azerbaijan related to art are carpet, mugham and miniature. Arif Huseynov expressed hope that over time an International Center for Miniatures will appear in the country.

The exhibition "Miniatürsayağı" will last until October 20.

