Latin American Film Festival opens its doors to cinema lovers [PHOTOS]

9 October 2023 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd Latin American Film Festival has opened its doors to cinema lovers in Baku.

Organized by the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan, the film festival features films produced in Latin-American countries, Azernews reports.

Many public and cultural figures took part in the opening ceremony of the event.

Speaking at the festival's opening ceremony, the Ambassador of Argentina Mariangeles Bellusci emphasized the similarity of customs, traditions and cultural values of the two peoples.

The ambassador noted that such events contribute to the rapprochement of cultures between countries and peoples.

Mariangeles Bellusci also spoke about the documentary "Los Corroboradores", screened as part of the event.

Produced in 2018 by director Luis Bernardez, the documentary provides insight into the architecture of Buenos Aires. The film aroused great interest among the audience.

Recall that the Latin American Film Festival was held for the first time in Baku in 2018.

The films like "Land and Shade" (Colombia), "The Return" (Costa Rica), "Owner of the story" (Brazil), "Conducta" (Cuba), 'Wild Tales" (Argentina), "Instructions not Included" (Mexico), "Old Friends" (Peru) were shown within the first Latin American Film Festival.

