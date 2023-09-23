Milena Nabieva's exhibition opens at QGallery

23 September 2023 08:15 (UTC+04:00)

Milena Nabieva's personal exhibition "Patterns of the Soul" has opened at QGallery.

More than 20 colorful paintings were on display as part of the exhibition, Azernews reports.

People's Artists Salhab Mammadov, Arif Huseynov, Jalil Huseynov, Fuad Salayev, Honored Artist Fakhriya Khalafova, Honored Artists Rashad Mehdiyev, Azad Aliyev, Doctor of Biological Sciences Tubukhanum Gasimzade and others attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The speakers noted that Milena Nabieva is a truly creative person, whose emotions, worldview, experiences and feelings receive their visual expression through her amazingly warm, earthly canvases full of love and quiet heartfelt light.

Nabieva's paintings radiate some kind of unknown energy, which is present in the works of not all masters of the brush.

These are works about the perception of the world and beauty, a reverent sense of expectation of beauty and impressions for which the heart and soul are open.

This artist's palette is truly diverse. Her landscapes, sketches and still lifes amaze with their liveliness and depth.

Warmth completely fills the paintings of Milena Nabieva and forces the viewer to plunge into the world of harmony and tranquility, to come into contact with the soul of a true artist.

The exhibition was also of a charitable nature.

