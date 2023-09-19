National Music Day marked in Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

19 September 2023 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

National Music Day has been celebrated at Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan.

The event participants first viewed the exhibition of the photos and publications dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, management of Tashkent State Pedagogical University, professors and teachers of higher schools, students, science, culture and art figures, local Azerbaijanis took part in the celebration.

The National Leader Heydar Aliyev's views on the contributions of Uzeyir Hajibayli to national culture, the creativity of the genius composer, events held in Shusha with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev were discussed as part of the event. Next, the guests also enjoyed a video material on the Kharibulbul Music Festival.

In his speech, director of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan Samir Abbasov emphasized that the National Music Day was established on the occasion of the birthday of Uzeyir Hajibayli, the founder of the modern Azerbaijani professional music and the first opera in the Muslim East.

He outlined that September 18 has been marked in Azerbaijan by the National Music Day by the presidential order.

The center director spoke about the Azerbaijani rich culture and musical art, which has made unparalleled contributions to human culture.

Other speakers, including Executive director of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, professor Erkin Nuriddinov, associate professor of the Faculty of Music of Nizami Tashkent State Pedagogical University Davron Kadyrov spoke about friendly relations between the Uzbek-Azerbaijani peoples.

They underlined that the Azerbaijani music is well-known, beloved and played all over the world.

It was brought to attention that after 30 years, Shusha, the homeland of the world-famous composer Uzeyir Hajibayli and the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023 was liberated from the Armenian invaders.

As a result of the successful policy of the Azerbaijan state, extensive restoration and construction works are being carried out in liberate Shusha, international cultural events and festivals are held, and the bust and statue of genius Uzeyir Hajibayli has been re-erected in Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

Note that the National Music Day in Azerbaijan is celebrated on September 18 each year. The music feast marks the birthday of the outstanding composer, founder of Azerbaijani professional musical art and opera, Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The tradition of celebrating the great composer's birthday as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi Hajibayov, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death. This tradition continues till nowadays.

Numerous cultural events, including gala concerts and festivals, are being held nationwide as part of the celebration.

