National Dance Championship gathers young talents across many countries [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan National Dance Championship has been held at Sattar Bahlulzade House of Culture in Surakhani.

The lagre-scale competition was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association in the following age categories: infants (under 6 years old), children (under 7-10 years old), teenagers (11-15 years old), adults (16-25 years old), professionals (over 25 years old), Azernews reports.

The dance competition brought together contestants from Guba, Khachmaz, Oguz and other districts of Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov congratulated all the winners and participants on the celebration of dance art.

The National Dance Championship featured different types of dances: ethnic folklore, folklore stylization, folklore show, dances of the peoples of the world, classical dance, dance show, hip-hop and breakdance, national dance, classical Indian dance, modern Indian dance (Bollywood).

The list of nominations for each dance category included solo, duet, small group (3-7 people), group (8-12 people), ensemble (13-20 people), large ensemble (21-50 people).

The jury consists of Honored Cultural Worker Rimma Mammadova, Honored Artists Tahir Eynullayev, Ulviya Hasanova, Farhad Aliyev and Farid Ibrahimov. The jury evaluated dance technique, its composition, image and show criteria.

