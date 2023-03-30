Heydar Aliyev Center to host classical music concert

30 March 2023 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

Heydar Aliyev Center will host a gala concert on May 25.

During the concert, laureate of local and international competitions Mustafa Mehmandarov, People's Artists of Azerbaijan Dinara Aliyeva (soprano), Farhad Badalbeyli (piano), Murad Adigozalzade (piano), Yusif Eyvazov (tenor), as well as the Italian opera singer Ambrogio Maestri (baritone) will perform at the wonderful evening of classical music, Azernews reports.

They will be accompanied by Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The concert program includes musical masterpieces by Azerbaijani and world composers.

Tickets can be purchased at the Heydar Aliyev Center's ticket office, on iTicket.az website and at ticket points of sale.

