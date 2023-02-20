Arif Huseynov's fabulous art catches public attention [PHOTO]

20 February 2023 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

National Carpet Museum has showcased People's Artist Arif Huseynov's fabulous artworks to mark the artist's 80th anniversary.

Nearly 54 graphic works were on display within the artist's exhibition "Azerbaijani Fairy Tale", co-organized by the Carpet Museum in partnership with Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Culture, Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, and Azerkhalcha OJSC, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azernews reports citing the museum.

The exhibition was presented in digital print format for the first time. Many prominent cultural and public figures attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

In her speech, the Carpet Museum director, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova touched upon one of the areas of the artist's workbook graphics. She emphasized that Arif Huseynov created illustrations for numerous book editions.

Other speakers praised the artist for his multifaceted art, which significantly contributed to Azerbaijan's fine arts.

For many years, the artist who uses his inexhaustible creative potential in the machine and graphic arts has been striving to revive the ancient miniature art traditions in a new form and artistic-aesthetic attitude.

His series of paintings on national folklore, tradition, material, and cultural examples can be considered a new and creative look at Azerbaijan's ancient miniatures.

Arif Huseynov created modern images for fairy tales. He brilliantly combined tradition and modernity in his designs for the books of fairy tales.

His personal exhibitions have been successfully held in Baku, Moscow, Prague, Istanbul, and Tokyo. Arif Huseynov's paintings are kept in the National Art Museum, the State Art Gallery, and the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow, as well as in private collections.

Arif Huseynov expressed his gratitude to all the guests of the event. He stressed that it was no coincidence that "Azerbaijani Fairy Tale" became the first exhibition timed to coincide with his anniversary.

"I want the younger generation to read our folk tales, and modern authors write for children as well. The works included in the exhibition are based on 30 classic Azerbaijani tales and two modern ones," he said.

Further to the event, the guests viewed the paintings with great interest. Huseynov's fabulous art caught the attention of viewers. His graphic works will be on display until February 24.

