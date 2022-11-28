Music pieces by Azerbaijani, Jewish, Turkish composers sound in Carnegie Hall [PHOTO/VIDEO]

28 November 2022 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Founded by Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyarova, National Music & Global Culture Society performed a stunning concert, titled "Bridges of Friendship" at Carnegie Hall in New York, Azernews reports.

The event united Azerbaijani, Turkish and Jewish composers who honored the memory of Azerbaijan's eminent composer, founder of the symphonic mugham genre Fikrat Amirov.

The composer would have turned 100 this year. Multiple events are being organized in Azerbaijan and other countries to mark Fikrat Amirov's centenary.

World-class musicians Alexander Markov (violin) and Nargiz Aliyarova (piano) performed at the concert.

The musicians were accompanied by the New York International Virtuosi Orchestra (NYIVO) conducted by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Fuad Ibrahimov.

The US premiere of Fikrat Amirov and Elmira Nazirova's Concerto on Arabic Themes for Piano and Symphonic Orchestra captivated the audience.

At the same time, the listeners enjoyed the world premiere of "Vox in Terra Suit " composed by Grammy-nominated composer Faruk Kanca (Turkiye) astonished the audience.

The musicians also impressed the audience with music pieces by Felix Mendelssohn, Nevit Kodalli, and George Gershwin.

