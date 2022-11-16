Philharmonic Hall hosts stunning concert to honor eminent composer [PHOTO]

16 November 2022 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Philharmonic Hall hosted a stunning concert to honor eminent national composer Fikrat Amirov, Azernews reports.

Honored Cultural Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Arts Studies, Saadat Tahmirazgizi named Fikrat Amirov one of the most prominent representatives of Azerbaijan's school of composition, who wrote a myriad of music pieces in many genres.

"His musical works are bright pages of our musical history. These works are always relevant with their artistic content, ethical significance, and high philosophical and psychological aspects. The composer strived to compose professional musical works in the national style. Fikrat Amirov, who remained faithful to this idea throughout his music, even created a new genre in this direction, which is a symphonic mugham genre that has no analogs in world music," she said.

Saadat Tahmirazgizi stressed that the reason for this is the composer's deep knowledge of national music and his ability to translate it into the language of Western musical instruments.

People's artists Yegana Axundova (piano), Teyyub Aslanov (singer), Lala Ibrahimova (soprano), laureate of national and international competitions, and presidential scholarship holder performed a fascinating concert program.

The musicians were accompanied by Azerbaijan State Folk Instruments Orchestra conducted by People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev.

The concert featured an excerpt from The Arabian Nights ballet, Dilbar's aria from Seville opera, Song of the Blind Arab from Sheikh Sanan drama, an excerpt from Kurdi-Ovshari symphonic, etc.

Fikrat Amirov's music aroused great interest among the listeners.

---

