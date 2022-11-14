National conductor, Latvian opera artists enjoy astounding success [PHOTO]

14 November 2022 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Giuseppe Verdi's opera La Traviata has seen overwhelming success at the Latvian National Opera and Ballet Theatre, Azernews reports.

The opera lovers applauded the theater's symphony orchestra which performed under the baton of the musical director of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, for the first time.

Soloists of the Latvian theater Inga Slubovska (Violetta Valéry), Michalis Chulpaevs (Alfredo Germont), Janis Apeinis (Giorgio Germont), Ilona Bagele (Flora Bervoix), as well as Guntars Rungis (Gastone de Letorieres), Viesturs Vitols ( Barone Douphol), Juris Adamsons (Marchese d'Obigny), Evija Martinson (Annina) and Krisjanis Norvelis (Dottore Grenvil) could brilliantly convey the atmosphere of the opera.

The audience was captivated by the performing skills of the Latvian opera artists.

Among the spectators was Azerbaijani Ambassador to Latvia Elnur Sultanov, who assisted in organizing Ayyub Guliyev's tour.

Verdi's masterpiece was staged by Andzejs Zagars (opera director). Andris Freiberg ( production designer), Kristina Pasternak (costume designer), and Gleb Flishtinsky (lighting designer) were also involved in the opera staging.

Director of the Latvian National Opera and Ballet Theatre, world-famous bass-baritone Egils Silins, who interrupted his tour in Leipzig (Germany) to come to attend the performance in Riga, congratulated opera artists and Ayyub Guliyev on incredible success in Latvia.

Egils Silins was on an official visit to Baku in September at the invitation of the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia.

The Latvia theater director met with Culture Minister Anar Karimov to discuss prospects of cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The sides agreed to implement joint projects.

