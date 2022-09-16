Russia founds Muslim Magomayev scholarship

16 September 2022 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

The Muslim Magomayev Musical and Cultural Heritage Foundation has announced the acceptance of applications for a scholarship named after the prominent singer, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The foundation provides a scholarship as part of a program for graduate students of the Russian state music universities.

Applications are accepted until October 10, 2022 (inclusive).

The nominal scholarship was established by the Muslim Magomayev Musical and Cultural Heritage Foundation for final-year students of full-time (non-commercial) departments of state musical higher educational institutions in Russia in order to support talented students. Personal scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis.

The applicant must have good and excellent academic performance in the relevant disciplines.

The scholarship competition is open and is held once a year.

Muslim Magomayev's music takes a special place in the history of the Azerbaijani culture.

The legendary singer grew up in a creative environment: his father was a theater artist while his mother was a dramatic actress.

Muslim Magomayev's grandfather is considered one of the founders of modern Azerbaijani classical music.

In 1964, Magomayev left for a one-year internship at the Milan Opera House La Scala.

In 1962, Magomayev first appeared in Moscow, where he performed during the Days of Azerbaijani Culture. He sang an aria from Gounod’s Faust, and the song "Do the Russians Want War?" that left no one indifferent.

World-famous baritone successfully toured across Italy, France, Bulgaria, Finland, Canada, the United States, Cuba, and other countries.

Magomayev was also known as a composer, and wrote several film soundtracks and songs. He composed songs, soundtracks, and music for theatrical performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts.

In 1966 and 1969, Magomayev performed in Paris Olympia with great success. At the very young age of 31, he was awarded the title of People's Artist of the USSR.

After so many years, Muslim Magomayev's fans all over the world continue to admire the prominent singer.

A number of events have been organized in Azerbaijan and Russia to celebrate Muslim Magomayev's 80th anniversary.

