Rasul Rza House Museum opens in Baku

The Rasul Rza House Museum has been opened in Baku in keeping with the presidential decree, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov visited the house-museum of Azerbaijan's prominent writer Rasul Rza.

In June, President Ilham Aliyev ordered the establishment of the Rasul Rza House Museum in Baku.

All museum exhibits were included in the corresponding list of the Culture Ministry.

Rasul Rza gained popularity as an innovative writer, who left a deep mark in the Azerbaijani literature.

The poet was born on May 19, 1910, in Goychay in the family of an employee and translator Mirza Ibrahim.

From 1938 to 1939, Rasul Rza served as the chairman of the Board of the Union of the Azerbaijani Writers. He also headed the Baku Film Studio between 1942 and 1944.

Rasul Rza started publishing his works in 1927. His first poems were published in newspapers and magazines. In the 1930s, his poems were published in separate editions, receiving wide recognition from readers.

He responded to the Great Patriotic War with collections of poems and stories, which enjoyed huge popularity among people.

Rasul Rza was an innovator in Azerbaijani literature, constantly looking for more and more perfect poetic forms and means. He was never afraid to experiment. A cycle of poems under the general name "Paints" is a vivid example of it.

Since the 1950s, philosophical motives have prevailed in Rasul Rza's activities.

Rasul Rza is the author of many scientific and journalistic works, poems, and plays.

He translated into Azerbaijani the works of Nizami Ganjavi, Aleksandr Pushkin, Lord Byron, Lope de Vega, and other writers.

Rasul Rza always actively supported and cared for young writers, strengthening their desire to bring something new to poetry.

His son is a well-known writer and chairman of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers Anar Rzayev. His granddaughter Gunel Rzayeva is also a writer and the director of the Baku Book Center.

