Azerbaijan shots film about traditional patchwork

A documentary film about gurama art has been shot in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The film was shot within the framework of the National Gurama Festival organized by Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, the Baku City Executive Authorities, the Culture Ministry, and the Ministry of Science and Education. The director of the film is Ulviyya Konul.

For many decades, gurama has widely spread in Azerbaijan. The patchwork was very common until the beginning of the 20th century.

Now simple and original geometric patterns are replaced by more complex combinations of colors and shapes.

Work on the revival of Azerbaijan's ancient gurama art is underway in Azerbaijan.

Amina Malikova informed conference participants about projects and initiatives launched to promote gurama art including Gurama Center, established in 2010 and National Gourama Festival held this year for the first time in Azerbaijan from July 7 to August 7.

Large patchwork was presented as part of the festival. Four and a half meters wide and 25 meters long gurama left everyone astonished. The presentation took place outside the Maiden Tower.

A giant patchwork was created in Icherisheher and Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve.

A number of events were successfully held within the festival, including a scientific and practical conference, an exhibition of arts and crafts and a fair and sale, master classes, art therapy, book presentation, etc.

