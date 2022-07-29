World-famous opera stars thrill German audience [PHOTO/VIDEO]

29 July 2022 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous opera stars Yusif Eyvazov, Anna Netrevko and Elchin Azizov have thrilled the audience at Thurn und Taxis Schlossfestspiele Festival in Regensburg, Germany, Azernews reports.

The performance was accompanied by a symphony orchestra under the baton of the Italian conductor Michelangelo Mazza.

The opera singer performed arias from famous operas. Their performance received a storm of applause.

Renowned for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in "The Best Tenors of the World" book.

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

Anna Netrebko is one of the prominent opera singers of Russia in the XXI century.

She has been identified by the journal Musical America as "a genuine superstar for the XXI century" and was named 'Musician of the Year in 2008.

The Russian opera soprano was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Time magazine placed her on its Time 100 list in 2007.

Netrebko was named the best singer in 2017 at the International Opera Awards in London. In July 2017, Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko took the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, according to Forbes Magazine.

Elchin Azizov has been a soloist at the Bolshoi Theater since 2008.

He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005). In 2021, the opera singer won the Stars of the Commonwealth Prize.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993