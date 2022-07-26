German composer's work premiered in Baku [PHOTO]

26 July 2022 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra gave a concert at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The concert, called Spring and Summer, featured the works of the laureates of the "Call for music scores" competition.

The audience enjoyed music pieces composed by Nigar Suleyman, Vugar Mammadzade Jandra Setyavan, and Ali Jafarzada.

In addition, Louis Andriessen's Workers Union sounded for the first time in Azerbaijan and was met with a storm of applause by the audience.

Workers Union (1975) is a composition intended for any loud-sounding group of instruments; Andriessen did not want to handicap orchestras by providing a list of instruments.

It is a melodically indeterminate piece; this means there is no key and no defined melody.

The piece is very strict rhythmically, with only a guide to lower or raise pitches.

It is important for the musician to remember their middle pitch. During long lines or complex rhythms, one must make sure there is adequate room between what they're playing and the pitch line.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals,

Founded in 2016, the Cadenza Orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is composer Turkar Gasimzada.

Since its foundation, the Cadenza chamber orchestra has successfully performed at republican and international festivals.

In March, renowned flutist Avital Cohen (Switzerland-Israel) shared the same stage with the orchestra.

Together with the flutist, Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra created an unforgettable atmosphere.

They brilliantly performed music pieces by Karlheinz Stockhausen, Antonio Vivaldi, Heinz Holliger, Arif Malikov, as well as the artistic director of the Cadenza orchestra, talented composer Turkar Gasimzada.

The Cadenza Chamber Orchestra also performed a spectacular concert that featured music pieces by Azerbaijani and Japanese composers.

At the same time, the orchestra has recently delighted the audience with classical masterpieces.

The music enthusiasts had a chance to experience music pieces by such prominent composers as Fikrat Amirov, Antonio Vivaldi, Gabriel Faure, Johann Bach, Ernest Bloch, Reinhold Gliere, Georg Pelecis, Arvo Part, George Gershwin, etc. Some music works were played for the first time.

---

