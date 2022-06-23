Baku hosts Azerbaijani Design Award [PHOTO]

23 June 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Congress Center has hosted Azerbaijan Design Award 2022, Azernews reports citing Trend Life.

Since 2018, the project competition brings together the country's best designers in order to develop the design industry in Azerbaijan.

The project competition is co-organized by the Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Designers Association.

The design projects submitted by local and foreign designers on various topics within the competition were evaluated by an international jury, including experts from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, the USA, Italy, China, etc.

Before the event, the guests got acquainted with the projects that made it to the final of the competition.

In his speech at the ceremony, Ramin Nasirov spoke about the idea of ​​the Azerbaijan Design Award project and the development of the design industry in the country.

First Deputy Culture Minister Elnur Aliyev, co-founder of the Azerbaijan Design Award Ramin Nasirov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Federation of Creative Industries Vasif Eyvazzade, contemporary artist Faig Ahmad and many others attended the awarding ceremony.

In his speech, Elnur Aliyev noted that the Culture Ministry pays great attention to the creative industries, including design.

The Deputy Culture Minister said that the competition was held in ten nominations. At the same time, the Culture Ministry proposed to add a nomination on the theme dedicated to the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Federation of Creative Industries Vasif Eyvazzade highlighted the activities of the federation, established in 2021, also recalling that in 2019 the city of Baku was included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the Design category.

Vasif Eyvazzade also spoke about the influence of designers on the country's economy.

During the event, a video was shown, which included shots reflecting the beauty of the unique nature, history and culture of the city of Shusha.

The guests of the evening watched a video that showcased the projects of all the finalists.

At the end of the evening, the winners were determined in the following categories - advertising design, branding, packaging design, illustration, web design, interior design, exterior design, print design, etc.

