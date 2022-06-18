Culture minister visiting regions to inspect state of historical buildings [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Culture Minister Anar Karimov has visited Sabirabad region to inspect a historic building in Sabirabad - the Old Bath, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The Old Bath was built and put into operation in 1900 by a local resident Seyid Mirmusa Taghiyev.

The building was included in the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments of local significance by the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Anar Karimov also got acquainted with the artistic design work carried out at the Sabirabad Museum of History and Ethnography at the expense of the Culture Ministry.

He was informed in detail about the renewed exposition of the museum.

Anar Karimov gave relevant instructions and recommendations on the timely and quality implementation of the work.

The Culture Minister also received citizens in Beylagan region on June 16, as well as got acquainted with the activities of the cultural institutions.

---

