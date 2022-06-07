State Film Fund creates personal archive fund for national actress [PHOTO]

7 June 2022 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani State Film Fund has founded a personal archive fund for the People's Artist, national actress Amaliya Panahova.

The fund includes 80 unique photos, books, personal documents, newspapers, and magazines dedicated to the actress. The creation of her personal archive fund is timed to coincide with the actress' birthday (June 15).

The actress performed more than 500 roles in theater and cinema, as well as 20 theater productions.

In 1992, she established the Baku Municipal Theater, which attracted talented actors.

Amalia Panahova was also the chairman of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Culture, Tourism and Information.

Panakhova significantly contributed to the work on the law "On the theater and theatrical activity".

In 2015, Amalia Panahova was awarded the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for her great contribution to the Azerbaijani culture.

