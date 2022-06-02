Azerbaijan's Ganja holds event to mark International Children's Day [PHOTO]

2 June 2022 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

An event for children of martyrs, as well as for those deprived of parental care and in need of special care, has been held in Ganja at the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva.

The festivity was timed to the International Day for Protection of Children marked annually on June 1, Azernews reports.

Over 150 children from the Ganja Orphanage and the SOS Children's Villages (Ganja branch), as well as from the families of martyrs attended the celebration.

During the festivity, the children enjoyed various entertainments with the participation of the animators and mascots.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, always provides various assistance and support to children in need of special care, deprived of parental care, and for low-income families.

Securing child rights is one of the priority directions in the state's policy.

Protection of children's rights is guaranteed by the constitution of Azerbaijan and a number of other laws. Children's rights embrace legal, social, and other issues concerning children.

Azerbaijan adopted the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Administration of Juvenile Justice (1993), the Convention on Consent to Marriage, Minimum Age for Marriage and Registration of Marriages (1996), the European Social Charter (2004), and the Convention on Elimination of Discrimination in Education Sphere (2006).

Moreover, the country successfully cooperates with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The organization has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1993.

In Azerbaijan, the International Day for Protection of Children is traditionally marked with various activities aimed at raising awareness of children's rights. A series of events are organized in Baku and other cities as part of the celebration.

