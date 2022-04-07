By Laman Ismayilova

Kids musical concert will be held at the State Philharmonic Hall on April 14.

Young talents including pianists Nabi Ughur, Ayan Askarova, Inji Hasanli, Farah Aliyeva, Malik Gadimzade, Aydan Nasirli, Aylin Babazade, Jamilya Aliyeva, Nurjan Jafarova, Aysel Rahimli, Maryam Baratzade, Jamal Aliyev, violinists Humar Novruzlu, Gulsum Jafarova, Elmira Dadashova and Lala Bahramli as well as tar performer Javid Mekhdiyev will perform at the concert to be held within "Youth Support" project.

The musician will please the audience with works by acclaimed national and foreign composers.

Recall that the "Youth Support" project has been held since 2016 to discover and support young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held several times a month at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.

Students of the Baku Music Academy, the National Conservatory, the Republic Art Gymnasium, Bulbul Secondary Special Music School and many others are taking part in the concerts held as part of the project.

Over the past years, the "Youth Support" project has joined many festivals and competitions such as New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany, the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers.

---

