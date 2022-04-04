By Laman Ismayilova

Another marvelous concert has been successfully held within "New Names" initiated by the Culture Ministry.

The project contributes to the preservation of the Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and promotion of the performing arts.

A series of concerts are accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber Orchestra and the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

As part of the project, young talents the laureates of national and international competitions, pianists Vurgun Vakilov and Leyla Zeynalova performed music pieces by Dmitri Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninoff under the baton of the young conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

The head of the Department of Humanitarian, Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, the Education Minister Emin Amrullayev, the Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev, rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbeyli and other honored guests attended the event.

The young musicians were met with a storm of applause. Their musical and technical virtuosity left the audience astonished.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993