By Laman Ismayilova

Classical music concert has been held at the Art Tower Gallery in the Old City.

The event was co-organized by the Baku Musical Academy, SABAH group, Icharisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and Arts Council Azerbaijan.

The laureates of republican and international competitions- Adil Akhundov (tenor), Sanan Guluzade (tar), Nailya Khasiyeva (soprano), Orkhan Ibrahimov (clarinet), Rustam Zeynalov (piano), Farida Abbasova (violin), Subkhan Rustamov (tenor), soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Mahir Tagizade (baritone) as well as the students of the SABAH group Zahra Jahan Shikhaliyeva, Jamala Abdinzade, Aziza Aghazade,Nushaba Hajiyeva performed at the concert works by Giuseppe Verdi, Gara Garayev, Niyazi, Tofig Guliyev, etc.

The concert program was prepared by professor, Head of the Baku Music Academy's Department of Accompanist Mastery, Honored Teacher Gulnara Ajalova.

The musical program aroused great interest among fans of classical music. The guests greeted each work of the concert program with interest, rewarding the performers with thunderous applause.