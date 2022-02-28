By Laman Ismayilova

A new group exhibition "Postponed" has opened at the YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

The exhibition held at ARTIM Project Space, features art pieces by Nargiz Abdullayeva, Aghababa Baghirov , Leyli Ahmedova, Mushfiq Heydarov, Novruz Mammadov, Ali Yusibov and Sabit Zamanov.

The art project "Postponed" captures the essence of postponement and delay in its most basic form, encouraging us to consider the topic more profoundly and metaphysically.

Through the lenses of various interpretations of the artists, the thought-provoking "Postponed" explores the subject of delayed wishes, postponed realisation, and aspirations.

Even the possibility of a delay or postponement can be unsettling in the fast-paced reality we have already become accustomed to.

The everyday life of a contemporary individual is full of time-bound activities, deadlines, and situations that necessitate predictability and control. However, due to the unpredictable nature of life, circumstances can occasionally lead to collapse, intentions can be misplaced, and expectations are not met as they were intended. Similar to the butterfly effect in chaos theory, delay can shift the course of events and transform the original state, resulting in significant differences.

The exhibition re-contextualizes "postponement", inviting audiences to think through the impacts of delays in life, whether personal or public and echoes with personal maturity and approaches in the context of "postponed activities," which the artists wish to offer as a departure point for many possible stories.

Mushfiq Heydarov (b. 1989, Guba) studied at the A. Azimzade Azerbaijan State Art College in 2007-2013.

He graduated from Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts with a bachelor's degree in sculpture in 2017. He additionally practises in such mediums as graphics and installation. The artist has been a participant of several art symposiums and exhibitions such as, "Kuknar" International Art Festival (Heydar Aliyev Centre, 2014), "World Art Games" (Montenegro, 2014), "Art energy-20" (Azerbaijan National Art Museum,2014) "Futurismo" (Landmark, Baku, 2016) and etc.

Nargiz Abdullayeva (b. 2000, Baku) graduated from Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts with a bachelor's degree in "Book design and illustration" in 2021. She is currently practising "hand poke" style tattoo art and game design.

Ali Yusibov (b.1998, Ganja) graduated from Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University in 2020. He started his artistic practise in collage-art since 2019. The artist often interprets his works as a personal diary and express his intimate feelings through them. Ali is currently working as a graphic designer.

Aghababa Baghirov (b.1997, Baku) is a contemporary artist with a degree in "Computer Science" from Baku State University. In his practice, Aghababa mainly focuses on video games, digital art, VR/AR, and 3D modeling.

By engaging in contemporary art, he makes interrelations between humans, nature and technology. His works were shown at "Fogs Turned Into Epic Story In My Head" group exhibition (YARAT Centre, Barda, Ganja and Khachmaz State Gallery 2020 -2021); YARAT Studios (2019-2020); Virtual ARTIM (2020). He is the winner of ARTIM Lab Project’s 2020 edition.

Novruz Mammadov (b.1986, Salyan) has studied bachelor and master degree in Sculpture at Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts.

He works with various media including painting, installation and predominately sculpture. He was a participant of number exhibitions, symposiums both nationally and internationally which include DYSPHONIA (ARTIM Project Space, 2017) ; Comfortably Numb (ARTIM Project Space, 2016) Together We Are (2015, travelling exhibition in Paris, France; Davos, Switzerland; Budapest, Hungary; Rome, Italy; Ankara, Turkey), Semeni International Art Contest (Heydar Aliyev Centre, Baku, Azerbaijan, 2014), Aluminum IV International Contemporary Art Biennial (Baku, Azerbaijan, 2012) Chankiri Stone Sculpture Symposium (Chankiri, Turkey, 2011) and many others. Since 2011 he is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists Union.

Sabit Zamanov (b. 1986, Gusar) graduated from Azerbaijan State Acadmy of Fine Arts with master degree in sculpture. He currently works as artist-sculptor. He participated in group exhibitions and festivals such as; "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" (Baku, Azerbaijan, 2021); "Combinat Urban Art Show" ("To Be a Woman" festival, Baku, 2019); "Make the Earth Smile Again" (Baku, Azerbaijan, 2019); Semeni International Art Contest (Heydar Aliyev Centre, 2018); "Dysphonia" (ARTIM Project Space, Baku, 2017)

Leyli Ahmadova (b.1994, Baku) studied at the A. Azimzade Azerbaijan State Art College in 2009-2012. She received bachelor’s degree from Istituto Europeo di Design in fashion design in 2016. Practicing different medias, the artist aims to broaden the idea of what art is and how it works.

The art is fundamentally the connective tissue that energises all of her activities. In 2017-2019, she was the artistic director of fashion brand "Kauseffekt".

The exhibition aroused great interest among art lovers.



