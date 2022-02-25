By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani cultural figures have released a video dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

London-based musician, composer, actor and music teacher Emin Mejnunbeyli (Macbayli) and well-known poetess Leyla Begim from Prague worked on the project implemented with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Trend Life reported.

The project brought together Gabib Jabrayilov (director of the video), Erden Erdem Gonenc (Turkiye). The adaptation into English was made Gulnara Hall (Austin, Texas, USA).

On February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, directly supported by the 366th regiment of the former USSR, stationed at that time in the town of Khankandi in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan attacked, from five directions, the town of Khojaly.

About 613 civilians, mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

---

