By Laman Ismayilova

Avanqard Chamber Orchestra has presented a fascinating "CinemaHit" show in Baku.

The colorful show took place at the State Security Service's Culture Center.

Speaking at the event, the head of Art-East Media Group Miralaskar Aslanov stressed that the new multimedia show aims at bringing innovations to cultural life as well as to present quality and educational creative products to the audience.

Next, the Avanqard Chamber Orchestra delighted the audience with soundtracks from some of the greatest movies. The show featured animations, dance numbers and shorts from the films. The artistic director and conductor of the orchestra is Arif Aslanov.

The large-scale show was organized by Art-East Media Group with the support of the Azerbaijanfilm studio and CinemaPlus.

Avanqard Chamber Orchestra consists of 21 professional musicians, directed by conductor Arif Aslanov and composer Tamilla Akhadova.

The orchestra has taken part in a number of major presentations, evoking positive responses. Its repertoire includes more than sixty soundtracks from films and animations.

In 2021, Avanqard Chamber Orchestra delighted the audience with a stunning show "Music Projector".

The show included choreographic numbers and theatrical special effects.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz