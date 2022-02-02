By Laman Ismayilova

Avanqard Chamber Orchestra will perform at the State Security Service's Culture Center.

The orchestra will presented a new multimedia show "CinemaHit" on February 12-13.

The Avanqard Chamber Orchestra will perform soundtracks from some of the greatest movies. The show will feature animations, dance numbers and shorts from the films.

The large-scale show is organized by Art-East Media Group. The project is being implemented with the support of the Azerbaijanfilm studio and CinemaPlus. Tickets can be purchased at iTicket.az.

Avanqard Chamber Orchestra consists of 21 professional musicians, directed by conductor Arif Aslanov, and composer Tamilla Akhadova.

The orchestra has taken part in a number of major presentations, evoking positive responses. Its repertoire includes more than sixty soundtracks from films and animations.

In 2021, Avanqard Chamber Orchestra delighted the audience with fascinating show "Music Projector".

The show included choreographic numbers and theatrical special effects.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az

