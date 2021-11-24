By Laman Ismayilova

The Nizami Ganjavi International Forum has opened in Baku.

Over 40 scientists and experts from 15 countries are taking part in the forum titled "Nizami Ganjavi Intercultural Bridge".

The large-scale event is co-organized by the Culture Ministry, the Baku mayor's office within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

The forum was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Culture Minister Anar Karimov, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Uzbekh Culture Minister Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy and others.

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov stressed that Nizami Ganjavi is one of the greatest poets who was raised and given to the world by the Azerbaijani people. He emphasized that Nizami's life and poetry are directly related to Azerbaijan. The prominent poet lived and worked in Ganja city.

"The work of Nizami Ganjavi belongs to both Azerbaijan and is of global importance. He was a great thinker, philosopher, and ambassador between nations. He is remembered and honored by our contemporaries, poetry lovers all over the world. Nizami Ganjavi's works have not lost their relevance today. Love for the poetry of Nizami Ganjavi lives in the heart of every Azerbaijani. I hope that this forum will increase interest and attention to Nizami's work both in Azerbaijan and beyond," Ahmadov said.

In his speech, Culture Minister Anar Karimov noted that the Nizami Ganjavi Forum focuses on promoting and studying the poet's legacy. He stressed that the year 2021 has been declared the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in ​​Azerbaijan.

"Throughout the year, a number of events dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi are being held in Baku and the country's regions. Since November 15, Nizami Ganjavi International Festival has been held in the country and this forum is the final event held within the festival," said Karimov.

The culture minister pointed out that Nizami Ganjavi is not only a great poet and thinker for Azerbaijan. His legacy serves as a bridge between cultures and unites different peoples.

"Nizami Ganjavi promotes multicultural values, which are still relevant today," he added.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the Turkish people will pass the poet's legacy from generation to generation.

"Nizami Ganjavi glorified love, mutual respect and other universal values ​​in his works. The Turkish people will pass on from generation to generation the heritage of the great poet and be proud of him. By uniting, we will preserve the thousand-year heritage," he concluded.

The Turkish minister stressed that Ganjavi was not only engaged in poetry but was also familiar with geography, medicine, astronomy and knew seven languages.

Uzbek Culture Minister Ozodbek Nazarbekov said that many studies and researches were carried out in Uzbekistan on Nizami's heritage.

"A prestigious university in our republic is named after Nizami Ganjavi. Literary evenings, conferences, events dedicated to the creative heritage of outstanding personalities - Uzbek poet Alisher Navoi and Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi are also held in Uzbekistan," he said.

The minister emphasized that the two poets are the flagships of the spiritual culture of the Turkic peoples.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Forum will last until November 26.

The forum features panel discussions on multiple topics such as "The influence of Nizami's work on the political and social traditions of the medieval East", "Nizami Ganjavi: a view of the modern world" and others", etc.

Within the forum, it is also planned to organize a wide range of events, including book presentations, bilateral meetings and much more.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz