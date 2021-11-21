By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy's (BMA) centenary has been celebrated in the Russian Information and Cultural Center.

The head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku Irek Zinnurov congratulated Baku Music Academy on its 100th anniversary and handed the BMA Vice-Rector for Academic Affairsof, Honored Teacher, Candidate of Pedagogical Sciences, professor Narmina Guliyeva a congratulatory address and a gift from the representative office.

The host and organizer for the evening, BMA senior lecturer, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism Alena Inyakina spoke about the history of the institution, its graduates who played an important role in the academic musical art in Azerbaijan and shared the university's plans for the future.

At the evening, the guests enjoy concert that featured works of the Azerbaijani, Russian and world musical classics, which were performed by teachers, students and graduates, including Alena Inyakina, Lala Mukhtarova,Nargiz Kangarli, Dilara Karimova, Nurana Gurbanova, Vusal Aydamirov, Urfan Jafarov, Leyla Karimova, Nariman Fidan Mammadzade, Fidan Nagizade, Naila Khasiyeva, Jamal Abinzade, as well as a student of the 11th grade of the BMA Studio School Teymur Kazimov.

Among the guests were representatives of the Culture Ministry, employees of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan, cultural and art workers, representatives of the creative intelligentsia and youth.

