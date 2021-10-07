By Laman Ismayilova

Books take us on a wonderful journey into the deepest parts of the soul. They are filled with knowledge, a priceless treasure of all time waiting to be explored.

Library science in Azerbaijan stepped into the stage of a turning point in the 11th century.

The country is known for numerous libraries, publishing houses and even the Museum of Miniature Books.

However, many libraries and books were destroyed as a result of the Armenian occupation.

More than 900 libraries and a huge book fund were irretrievably lost.

Revival of libraries in Karabakh

After the liberation of its territories, Azerbaijan set out to revive libraries in Karabakh.

In January, the Culture Ministry launched a campaign "Let's go to Karabakh with a book" in partnership with the Azerbaijani National Library.

The Turkish Professional Union of the Authors of Scientific and Literary Works (ILESAM) donated 10,000 books to the fund of libraries to be restored in Karabakh.

Around 500 books were donated by People's Writer Elchin Afandiyev.

The Institute of Education also joined the book campaign presenting some 5,263 copies of 300 books.

At present, 55,482 books have been collected within the campaign aimed at restoring the book funds of libraries in the liberated territories.

Thanks to the joint efforts, libraries in Azerbaijan's liberated territories will open doors to book lovers in the near future.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz