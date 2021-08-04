By Laman İsmayilova

Young opera singer Mahir Taghizadeh has successfully performed at the 12th Gabala Music Festival.

As part of the festival, the opera singer took part in a chamber music concert.

In his interview with Azernews, Mahir Taghizadeh shared his impressions from the festival which marks the 100th anniversary of the Baku Music Academy.

"The chamber music concert brought together the most talented students and graduates of the Baku Music Academy. During the concert, I performed Vusal Namazli's romance "Anjag" composed to the words of Nasimi. In 2019, the composition won first place at a music contest dedicated to Nasimi," said Taghizade.

Speaking about the festival, Mahir Taghizade expressed special gratitude to the festival's artistic director, People's Artist of the USSR Farhad Badalbeyli and executive director Sabina Asadova for the invitation to the 12th Gabala Music Festival. He stressed the importance of the festival as it marks the 100th anniversary of the Baku Music Academy.

"Unfortunately, foreign musicians could not take part in the 12th Gabala Music Festival amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite all challenges, the festival is being held at the highest level," he said.

Speaking about the festival, the opera singer praised the performances of the Azerbaijan Military Band Service and Baku Chamber Orchestra.

The opera singer also noted Arslan Novrasli (tar), Aynur Iskandarli (vocal), Kanan Gadimov (vocal), Gulnar Gudratli (mugham singer), Namig Gurbanov (zurna, balaban), Anar Huseynov (naghara) and a concert featuring Honoured Artist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev.

Gabala International Music Festival is an annual open-air festival of classical music held every summer since 2009 in Gabala.

Talented musicians from all over the world, world-known symphonic and philharmonic orchestras take part in the festival.

The festival initially positioned itself as a classical music festival. However, the festival's repertoire has eventually expanded. Now you can hear music of different genres, including jazz and mugham.

Photo credits: Kamran Baghirov

---

