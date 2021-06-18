By Laman Ismayilova

More than 30 music performances have been presented within evenings of mugham music held by International Mugham Center.

The Center has launched a series of virtual concerts for music lovers to promote Azerbaijani music, Trend Life reported.

Despite pandemic, the Mugham Center continues to delight its audience with wonderful music.

The Mugham Center is getting ready for new projects with the participation of its soloists.

Over the past years, the Center has successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

The Mugham Center is currently working on a plan for the development of various cultural events, lectures and online projects aimed at promoting mugham and national music.

It also is actively expanding international contacts with foreign institutions and cultural organizations.

The International Mugham Center has recently presented a new play in partnership with the Yunus Emre Institute in Baku.

The play was staged in honor of the Turkish folk poet Yunus Emre and the Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

A series of events are being held in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi, and on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of Yunus Emre's death in Turkey.

Rufiz Guluzade, Nurana Taghiyeva, Janali Janaliyev, Aida Bashirova, Almaz Hasanzade, Sanan Mukhtarov and Adila Aliyeva thrilled the viewers with fascinating performance.

The music project is headed by Gunay Zebij (Mehdizadeh), a well-known artist in Azerbaijan and Turkey. The director of the play is Hijran Sadigzadeh, sound editor-Ulviya Velizadeh, stage designer-Elman Aliyev.

Meanwhile, the soloists of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist Ilkin Ahmedov and mugham singer Almakhanum Akhmadli performed "Turkish Military March" composed by Kazım Karabekir.

The Mugham Center has also signed an agreement with Federal Directorate of Music and Festival Programs ROSCONCERT.

The document was reached within the framework of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in the field of culture and art in 2021–2023. The agreement is aimed at organizing humanitarian and educational projects within the framework of cultural exchange.

In January, the Mugham Center and Polish Baltic Philharmonic signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The sides agreed on holding joint cultural projects and concerts in the post-pandemic period.

Moreover, the Mugham Center has recently signed a memorandum on joint cooperation with Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The document was signed with the aim of developing cooperation and strengthening relations in the field of culture and art, promoting national spiritual values ​​and cultural heritage, preparing new joint projects, holding events, festivals and meetings.

A working group will be created for this purpose. All necessary measures will be taken for implementing joint projects as well as work aimed at the creative development of the younger generation.

