By Laman Ismayilova

The first phase of the "INTERNact!" internship program is over. Theoretical and practical film training involved 15 participants.

The event was organized by Debut Film Studios with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry early in May.

The project participants were trained in the primary skills and knowledge required to work on the set, and received guidance and advice from active filmmakers.

The teachers were cameraman Orkhan Abbasov, director and editor Rufat Hasanov, director Orkhan Agazadeh, director and first assistant director Asif Iskenderli, producer Emin Guliyev, production designer Sabuhi Atababaev, costume designer Vusal Ragim and location manager Orkhan Huseynov.

Within the framework of the program, the participants also met with Azerbaijani filmmakers Vagif Mustafayev, Yaver Rzayev, Husein Mekhtiyev and Elchin Musaoghlu.

Now the participants will join second stage (practical) to work as an assistant trainee in the director's, production, camera groups, as well as in the group of production designers, directly on the set of local and international short and feature films.

There are 3 days left until the end of registration for the second season of "Interact Online" - another educational project of the Debut studio! The theme for this season is screenwriting.

Learn about all the intricacies of scriptwriting, get valuable advice from famous filmmakers, winners of Oscar, Cannes, BAFTA and Emmy film festivals, as well as form your script together with a professional tutor. For registration, please visit the following link.

INTERACT Online was founded in 2020 as a part of the INTERACT LAB educational project, organized by the Debut Film Studio with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

It is a digital platform offering a hands-on educational link between young filmmakers and internationally renowned professionals via a series of online master classes.

Debut Film Studios was founded in 1987 by film director, Honorary Artist of Azerbaijan Eldar Guliyev. The quasi-governmental production company is supported by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The film studio produces short and full-length debut films, as well as educational programs for cinematographers and promotes Azerbaijani audiovisual products in the international market.

