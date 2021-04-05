By Laman Ismayilova

Warner Music Group has acquired prominent Russian label Zhara Music, co-founded by artists and businessmen Emin Agalarov and Bahh Tee.

The music label will be continue its operations as Atlantic Records Russia, plugging into Warner Music’s global network.

Atlantic Records Russia will be headed by Bahh Tee as General Producer. He will maintain a dedicated team of A&R and marketing specialists in a standalone office, separate to Warner Music Russia.

Emin Agalarov will remain one of Atlantic Records Russia`s artists. This year Atlantic Records Russia will release the last album from HammAli & Navai, new albums by EMIN, Jony, Idris & Leos, LSP, Morgenshtern, Rauf & Faik and Slava Marlow, as well as a special collection dedicated to the launch of Atlantic Records Russia.

Meanwhile,Warner Music Russia General Directo Alexander Blinov will provide strategic leadership for Atlantic Records Russia.

“We knew fans loved our music and were hungry for new discoveries, but even we were surprised by how quickly things took off. Becoming part of the Warner Music family will help take our support for our artists to the next level both here and internationally. It’s a landmark day for me and my colleagues – we’ve really come of age," said Blinov.

"EMIN and Bahh Tee have poured their hearts and souls into building a label.They’re talented artists, sincere fans and successful business people, and that’s shone through in the incredible roster they’ve built. I’m delighted that Bahh Tee has agreed to launch Atlantic Records in Russia – connecting the world renowned brand to a whole new generation of artists from across Russia and beyond. It’s going to be a wild ride!, " he added.

Founded in 1947 by Ahmet Ertegun and Herb Abramson, Atlantic Records has been home to such world-famous artists as Aretha Franklin, Led Zeppelin, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones and many others.

---

