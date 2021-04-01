By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators will take part in the international festival "Theatre. Territory of Unity" in Russia on April 10-20.

More than 20 solo performances from 13 countries will take part in the virtual festival, including Azerbaijan, Russia, Bulgaria, Moldova, Israel, Kazakhstan, U.S. and Ukraine. The theatre lovers will be able to see each performance only once in a live broadcast.

The Theatre of Young Spectators will delight the viewers with a solo performance based on the work "Act Without Words" by the Irish writer Samuel Beckett.

Like many of Beckett's works, the play was originally written in French (Acte sans paroles I), being translated into English by Beckett himself. It was written in 1956 following a request from dancer Deryk Mendel and first performed in 1957 at the Royal Court Theatre in London.

The stage director and set designer of the play is Isa Asadov, actor - Honored Artist Shovgi Huseynov.

Founded in 1928, the State Theatre of Young Spectators (ASTYS) was known as the Baku Children’s Theatre.

The theatre's team included Aghadadash Gurbanov, Mammadagha Dadashov, Yusif Eminli, Mina Abdullayeva, Yusif Dadashov, Susanna Majidova, Javahir Isgandarova, Suleyman Alasgarov, Huseynagha Sadikhov, Karim Hasanov, Zafar Nematov, Maharram Hashimov, and Alimammad Atayev.

The Russian section of the theatre started its activity on November 6, 1928, when a Russian troupe made a performance of the play "Five people" by N.Smirnov and S.Serbakov here for the first time.

National troupe, created on the basis of a drama circle of pioneers affiliated with the Baku Club of Sailors became a member of this theatre, in 1930. Azerbaijani section started on January 30, 1930, with "Against Red tie" by N.Ivanter.

In the first years of its existence, the theatre staged plays of Russian writers, which were constituted the repertoire of Young Spectators' Theatres of other cities of the USSR.

In the 1930s, plays of Azerbaijani dramatists were included in the repertoire of the theatre: In the streets by Jafarov and Melik-Yeganov (1932), Nargiz (1936), Ayaz (1937), Gizil Gush (Golden bird) by Seyidzade (1938), and Mammad the Partisan by Isgandarov and Sabit Rahman (1939).

In 1936, the theatre was named after Maxim Gorky. The Baku Children’s Theatre was renamed based on the order of the Commissariat of Public Enlightenment on July 18, 1936, and has been called the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators since then.

The State Youth Theatre and the Baku Camera Theatre were united to ASTYS under the Cabinet of Ministers decisions in 2009.

Children's and Youth Theatres of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators became members of the International Association of Theatre for Children and Young People (ASSITEJ) in May 2011.

---

