By Laman Ismayilova

Work on construction of the 2020 Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum is underway in Baku.

The facilities will be built inside a new park to be laid out on the free territory between the Nobel Avenue, one of the capital's main avenues and the White City boulevard.

Military trophy captured from the Armenian side during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war was also delivered to the site.

On December 3, 2020 Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the creation of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum in Baku.

The Ministry of Culture was instructed to create a working group on the concept of the Victory Museum on behalf of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

The initial draft of the Action Plan for the collection of materials for the creation of the complex and the museum was discussed as well.

In the near future, meetings are planned in a more expanded composition of the internal working group to be created under the Culture Ministry.

Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan's breakaway region that along with seven adjacent regions came under Armenian occupation in a war in the early 1990s.

For around three decades, Armenia refused to implement the UN resolutions on the withdrawal of its troops from Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories.

The six-week-war between the two countries resumed on September 27, 2010 and ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Baku, Moscow and Yerevan signed on November 10 the peace deal that brought an end to the war. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz