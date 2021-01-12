By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and ICESCO have agreed on launching a joint startup project as another area of ​​cooperation in the field of culture.

The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation between ICESCO and Azerbaijan in culture, education an science.

In his remarks, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov stressed the exceptional role of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President, ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva in the development of long-term and close cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO.

The Minister welcomed the recent reforms in ICESCO. He also praised the initiative of ICESCO Director General Salim AlMalik to visit Azerbaijan's liberated territories to see the consequences of the Armenian occupation.

Notably, it is the first visit of ICESCO to the liberated territories. The Culture Minister expressed his hope that ICESCO mission will prepare an objective report on what they saw during this visit.

Anar Karimov stressed that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the efforts of ICESCO in the field of protection of cultural heritage and wants to continue cooperation in this direction.

The Culture Ministry aims at increasing the contribution to ICESCO National Commission between Azerbaijan and ICESCO, which operates under the Ministry in the field of culture, education and science.

ICESCO Director General Salim AlMalik expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan. He emphasized that based on international law, especially UN Security Council resolutions, ICESCO has always supported the territorial integrity, inviolability and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and took the same position during the war.

He added that at such a historic time, it is necessary to mutually expand and support the long-standing friendship and cooperation between ICESCO and Azerbaijan.

ICESCO Director General stressed the importance of mutual exchange of experience.

Speaking about cooperation with ICESCO, Anar Karimov noted Baku Process” on intercultural dialogue. Moreover, ICESCO is one of the main international partners of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, initiated in 2011.

The meeting continued with a discussion of issues of mutual interest. The visit of the ICESCO Director General to Azerbaijan will last until January 15.

