By Laman Ismayilova

The Old City Museum Center has enriched its collection with examples of gurama art.

The two exhibits were donated to the center by Taleh Abbasov, an employee of the Icheri Sheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The author of the beautiful examples is Basira Mammadova, a resident of Shamakhi's Demirchi village. The exhibits date back to 1945-1950.

Notably, the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and the State Employment Service agreed on reviving Azerbaijan's ancient art of gurama.

Seven women from the Gala village will be involved in the project aimed at promoting gurama art and providing employment to women living in the Khazar region.

The project participants will undergo special training organized by the Icherisheher Museum Center under the leadership of Sevil Mammadova.

As part of the project, master classes will be organized in the Gala Reserve, not only for local residents, but also for tourists. In the future, it is planned to sell the received products under its own trademark.

Gurama is a kind of handicraft, where a single piece is sewn from pieces of fabric according to the principle of a mosaic.

Since ancient times it has been very popular in Azerbaijan. It was very common until the beginning of the twentieth century.

Now simple and uncomplicated geometric patterns are replaced by more and more complex combinations of colors and shapes. Gurama art served a wide variety of purposes.

The Ethnographic Fund of the Azerbaijan History Museum keeps more than 100 examples of gurama art dating back to the 19th - early 20th centuries.

The Old City Museum Center is a structural division of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The Centre is open to the public with the legendary Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve Museum, Siratagli (arched -shaped) and Beyler Mosque that unites the time and the people with the feeling of love to humanity.

The Museum Center aims to introduce its own rich history, diverse culture and homeland Azerbaijan to all over the world.

