By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani sculptor has paid tribute to the brave national soldier who died for the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories.

Young sculptor Zhalya Aliyeva made a bust of martyr Khudayar Yusifzade, who left an indelible mark in the hearts of the people with his beautiful voice.

Serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was martyred on October 22, during battles for the liberation of Zangilan's Agband settlement.

The 22-year-old martyr amazed everyone with his magnificent performance of the song "Vatan" (Motherland) during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh war. The video showing the Azerbaijani serviceman singing the song emerged on social networks.

Khudayar was born in Barda and has three brothers and one sister. He went to the army after graduating from high school.

After his military service, Khudayar applied to the Azerbaijan State Border Service. He then started serving as an ensign in Astara.

Khudayar Yusifzade went to fight voluntarily. He took part in the battles for the liberation of the Murovdag mountain range, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan.

The brave soldier always found a way to support his comrades in arms.

Through her art work, Zhalya Aliyeva wanted to show Khudayar Yusifzade both as a performer and as a military man.

The talented sculptor, who is studying a master's degree at the Azerbaijan Academy of Arts, also plans to pay tribute to other national heroes through her art.

