9 December 2020 15:06 (UTC+04:00)
By Laman Ismayilova
DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival has come to an end.
Over 250 applications from 53 countries were received by the festival management. Only 34 films were submitted to the festival. This year, the festival was held virtially amid coronavirus pandemic.
The film "A Tunnel" by Nino Orjonikidze and Vano Arsenishvili was named Best Documentary of DokuBaku 2020.
The film "Kirshan" directed by Atanur Nabiyeva won prize for the Best Local Documentary of DokuBaku 2020.
The prize for the Best Short Documentary of DokuBaku 2020 went to Alex Evstigneev for his film "Golden Buttons".
The winner film on Category X was "The Memory Atlas" by Domenico Centrone.
DokuBaku is the first independent documentary film festival in Azerbaijan. Since the establishment of the festival in 2017, its aim has been to present a showcase of handpicked, specially elected documentary films from all over the world in the international program as well as local competition which aims to support the local filmmakers and non-fiction production.
The festival features film screenings, master classes, social discussions and debates with local and international filmmakers.
