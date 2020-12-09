By Laman Ismayilova

DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival has come to an end.

Over 250 applications from 53 countries were received by the festival management. Only 34 films were submitted to the festival. This year, the festival was held virtially amid coronavirus pandemic.

The film "A Tunnel" by Nino Orjonikidze and Vano Arsenishvili was named Best Documentary of DokuBaku 2020.

The film "Kirshan" directed by Atanur Nabiyeva won prize for the Best Local Documentary of DokuBaku 2020. The prize for the Best Short Documentary of DokuBaku 2020 went to Alex Evstigneev for his film "Golden Buttons".