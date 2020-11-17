By Laman Ismayilova

Famous designer Gulnara Khalilova has presented a new project in honour of Azerbaijan's victory and the National Revival Day.

The project "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" brought together MP Nigar Arpadarai, director of the Old City Museum Center Amina Melikova, People's Artist, singer and composer Tunzala Aghayeva, mugham singer, Honored Artist Farghana Gasimova, TV hosts Leyla Guliyeva and Khadija Sananqizi, stylist and makeup artist Sabina Imanova, blogger Sausan Jouda and Gulnara Khalilova herself.

The project participants were dressed in traditional dresses from the designer's fashion collection "Karabakh" created in 2015.

The fashion collection has been successfully presented at fashion shows in the UK, USA, Russia and China.

Each character in the video corresponds to the country's liberated territories - Agdam, Agdera, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Kelbajar, Lachin, Fuzuli, Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavend and Shusha. The video features "Arazbari" by great national composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

"Our close-knit people and valiant army, headed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, has achieved a historical victory over the Armenian occupiers.

After 30 years, our lands were liberated, and each of us feels especially happy these days. It is gratifying to note that my father, academician Vidadi Khalilov was born in Jabrayil, and the liberation of this city became a very significant event for our family. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!, " Khalilova told Trend Life.

The project was filmed by Eltun Bakhyshzade, photographer- Adil Yusifov, producer - Yalchin Jabbarov.

Notably, the designer has previously presented another fashion collection dedicated to Azerbaijan.

Her previous fashion collection features colours of the Azerbaijani flag.

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes, is a frequent guest of international fashion weeks. She is the two-times winner at the Eurasian International Fashion Festival "Silk Road" held in China.

Her fashion collections have been successfully presented in Turkey, Russia, China, Austria, Romania, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

She also designed costumes for Azerbaijan's 2013 Eurovision representative Farid Mammadov and created a hand panel with the official mascots of the EuroGames.

During the opening of Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Champion of the European Games Ilham Zakiyev was in national dress, created by the designer which was a novelty in the history of the Olympic movement.

Khalilova is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan national clothing, the textbooks and catalogues for higher education institutions.

In 2014-2015 she worked as a teacher at the State Academy of Fine Arts. Since 2017, she has been teaching at Khazar University. The designer also heads the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association.

