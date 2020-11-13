By Laman Ismayilova

Amazon Prime has added the award-winning documentary "Endless Corridor" on the Khojaly tragedy to its library.

Narrated by the Oscar-winning British actor Jeremy Irons, "Endless Corridor" tells of the heart-rending human rights tragedy in 1992 when hundreds of Azerbaijanis were massacred after Armenians stormed the city of Khojaly.

The film features interviews with the survivors and spine chilling admissions from the perpetrators.

The premiere of the documentary was held at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in July 2014. Gerald Rafshoon (US), a Grammy Award winner, and Aleksandras A. Brokas (Lithuania) are the documentary's producers.

The film has been screened in Istanbul, Ankara, Rome, Vilnius, London, Paris, Dublin, Berlin, Bern and Luxembourg as part of the Justice for Khojaly campaign, organized by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started with Armenia's open territorial claims to Azerbaijan's historical lands and ethnic provocations in 1988.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities initiated by Armenia.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement.

On September 27, 2020 Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 9 by the Azerbaijan, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement became effective on November 10 and envisages deoccupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions by December 1 as well as the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s. For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

